Jackson State reveals 2022 football schedule

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jackson State’s 2022 football schedule is set as they look to defend their SWAC Championship.

The 11-game schedule includes just four games in Jackson but kicks off with a couple rivalry games.

The season opener is the Orange Blossom Classic against Florida A&M in Miami, followed by the Southern Heritage Classic against Tennessee State the next week in Memphis.

“Our team is excited, our fans are excited, our alumni are excited, and our students are excited,” said JSU head coach Deion Sanders. “Although the season is more than six months away, the anticipation of what is to come is tremendous. My dear friend and AD Ashley Robinson has constructed a schedule that will provide a significant student-athlete experience as we represent this great institution. Season tickets will go on sale next week, and we expect them to sell out due to the attractive opponents we have scheduled for our home games.”

The full schedule looks like this:

Sun, Sept. 4 | Florida A&M | Miami, Fla.

Sat, Sept. 10 | Tennessee State | Memphis, Tenn.

Sat, Sept. 17 | Grambling St. | Jackson, Miss.

Sat, Sept. 24 | Miss. Valley St. | Jackson, Miss.

Sat, Oct. 8 | Alabama St. | Montgomery, Ala.

Sat, Oct. 15 | Bethune-Cookman | Daytona Beach, Fla.

Sat, Oct. 22 | Campbell | Jackson, Miss.

Sat, Oct. 29 | Southern | Jackson, Miss.

Sat, Nov. 5 | Texas Southern | Houston, Texas

Sat, Nov. 12 | Alabama A&M | Mobile, Ala.

Sat, Nov. 19 | Alcorn St. | Lorman, Miss.

Should JSU advance, the SWAC Championship will be played on Saturday, December 3.

Following that, the Celebration Bowl will be played on Saturday, December 17, in Atlanta.

Season tickets go on sale beginning Tuesday, March 1.

