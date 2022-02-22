28 Days of Heart
Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Careers
Ask the Experts
Advertisement

Jackson State reveals 2022 football schedule

Veterans Memorial Stadium at Jackson State University
Veterans Memorial Stadium at Jackson State University(WLBT)
By Jacob Gallant
Published: Feb. 22, 2022 at 4:48 PM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jackson State’s 2022 football schedule is set as they look to defend their SWAC Championship.

The 11-game schedule includes just four games in Jackson but kicks off with a couple rivalry games.

The season opener is the Orange Blossom Classic against Florida A&M in Miami, followed by the Southern Heritage Classic against Tennessee State the next week in Memphis.

“Our team is excited, our fans are excited, our alumni are excited, and our students are excited,” said JSU head coach Deion Sanders. “Although the season is more than six months away, the anticipation of what is to come is tremendous. My dear friend and AD Ashley Robinson has constructed a schedule that will provide a significant student-athlete experience as we represent this great institution. Season tickets will go on sale next week, and we expect them to sell out due to the attractive opponents we have scheduled for our home games.”

The full schedule looks like this:

  • Sun, Sept. 4 | Florida A&M | Miami, Fla.
  • Sat, Sept. 10 | Tennessee State | Memphis, Tenn.
  • Sat, Sept. 17 | Grambling St. | Jackson, Miss.
  • Sat, Sept. 24 | Miss. Valley St. | Jackson, Miss.
  • Sat, Oct. 8 | Alabama St. | Montgomery, Ala.
  • Sat, Oct. 15 | Bethune-Cookman | Daytona Beach, Fla.
  • Sat, Oct. 22 | Campbell | Jackson, Miss.
  • Sat, Oct. 29 | Southern | Jackson, Miss.
  • Sat, Nov. 5 | Texas Southern | Houston, Texas
  • Sat, Nov. 12 | Alabama A&M | Mobile, Ala.
  • Sat, Nov. 19 | Alcorn St. | Lorman, Miss.

Should JSU advance, the SWAC Championship will be played on Saturday, December 3.

Following that, the Celebration Bowl will be played on Saturday, December 17, in Atlanta.

Season tickets go on sale beginning Tuesday, March 1.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(L-R) Thompson, Reed, Jackson, and Cameron
4 teens arrested after drive-by shooting kills 6-year-old boy
Jackson Police Department
Man behind silver alert was found dead in Jackson nearly a week prior
Child killed in drive-by shooting at a park in McComb
Waffle House Robbery
JPD asks for help in identifying Waffle House robbery suspects
Tarik Domino
‘I will never forget it as long as I live’: Baton Rouge delivery driver killed by stray bullet in Jackson, Miss.

Latest News

The only woman officially drafted by the NBA was from Mississippi: what her life and death gave...
The only woman officially drafted by the NBA was from Miss.: what her life and death gave birth to
SOURCE: WLBT
Josh Hubbard Raising the Bar
JSU holds rally at Capitol to honor team’s historic season
JSU holds rally at Mississippi capitol to honor team’s historic season
Sha'Carri Richardson and Kamila Valieva
Sha’Carri Richardson questions Russian Olympian’s eligibility after failed doping test