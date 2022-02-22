Jackson Public Schools hosts ‘Teens in Crisis’ forum to address mental health

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) -Less than a week after a tragic event involving a Jackson Public School student, JPS hosted a “Teens in Crisis” forum for students, teachers, and parents focusing on mental health.

Parents and community members got a chance to hear from members of Marion Counseling Services online about how to help their children manage mental illnesses.

“If you’re noticing anything different with your child, whether it is a change in their appetite or changing their sleep patterns, then you can go and say, ‘Hey, I noticed that you haven’t eaten today, tell me about what’s going on, tell me about how you’re feeling.’ Just having those opportunities where they feel like they can talk to you.”

Parents and community leaders were taught specifically how to bring up their concerns in a conversation without accusing, assuming, or judging.

“Just have an open dialogue and just bring it up as a normal conversation. One of the questions that you could ask is, how was your day? How are you feeling today? How was school going? And so you can get different pieces from just those few questions.”

Jackson Public Schools’ Executive Director of the Office of Climate and Wellness says this isn’t the only time that mental health discussions will be brought up this year.

Now, the department is working on building a foundation that everyone can rely on.

“Various entities have reached out to our office here in the office and wellness, and to miss Faulkner so that we can begin to build and have more programs available for our students.”

Thomas says that teachers are also receiving more training to help recognize the signs of mental illness in students, so referrals between counselors and parents can be made.

“Anytime our school counselors have observed behavior, our teachers have observed behaviors, they’re able right then and there to make referrals to Marion counseling and counseling services are able to begin mental health services.”

Marion Counseling Services and JPS have agreed to post numerous contacts to resources regarding this topic.

