Hinds CC Utica Institute Museum chronicles Black education history

UTICA, Miss. (WLBT) - During Black History Month, WLBT continues to bring you stories highlighting the struggles and successes in the African American community.

There is a new museum dedicated to preserving the educational history of Blacks during segregation in rural Hinds and Copiah County.

The Utica Institute Museum on the Hinds Community College campus holds the rich history of the Utica Institute, the Hinds Agricultural High School, and Utica Junior College, described as major contributors to southern Black education.

The ribbon-cutting welcomed visitors to the two galleries. Dr. William Holtzclaw founded the Utica Institute in 1903 to educate African Americans denied entrance into traditional colleges.

“This, I think, is the heart of the campus. It is the soul of the campus,” said museum director Jean Greene. “Without this beating heart, it would be so easy for someone to forget the history — to forget the contributions this school has made to education.”

“It reminds me of what transpired in the past, brought to life by Dr. William Holtzclaw and his sacrificial service,” said Hinds Community College President Dr. Stephen Vacik.

The educator constructed the first two buildings along with students. He was also the first African American in Mississippi to publish a book entitled A Black Man’s Burden. The exhibits feature items from his office, the world-famous Jubilee Singers, and other artifacts. Congressman Bennie Thompson attended the high school on the campus.

“For a person like me who came from a separate and unequal education — but I had good teachers who said look if I can get it in your head, they can’t take it away from you,” said Congressman Thompson. “I had that kind of nurturing.”

State Representative De’Keither Stamps’ parents attended the schools and believe remembering and honoring the hard work of the past is critical.

“True history is not critical or racist. It’s American history,” said Stamps. “And it needs to be preserved so our children can know they came from people with high standards. Children only recreate what they see. If all they see is crime, drugs, violence, murder, they recreate that. But when they see folks like Dr. Holtzclaw who came to this community with two dollars and a Bible and created doctors and lawyers and all that, so I saw that we show children good history, good examples”.

The National Endowment of Humanities provided funding for the museum, an idea that originated in 2003.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.