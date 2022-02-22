28 Days of Heart
Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Careers
Ask the Experts
Advertisement

Hershey bar wrapper celebrates Women’s History Month

Hershey just released its 'Celebrate She' chocolate bar.
Hershey just released its 'Celebrate She' chocolate bar.(CNN Newsource)
By CNN
Published: Feb. 22, 2022 at 7:47 AM CST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - March is Women’s History Month, and Hershey is celebrating in a sweet way.

The candymaker just released its “Celebrate She” chocolate bar. It comes with a wrapper celebrating the impact of women and girls.

The company is among only a handful of Fortune 500 companies led by women. It was named one of the world’s top female-friendly companies by Forbes last year.

Hershey said it’s committed to equal pay, career development and other initiatives to support women.

It recently donated $150,000 to Girls on the Run, a nonprofit committed to supporting, empowering and inspiring girls to realize their potential.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(L-R) Thompson, Reed, Jackson, and Cameron
4 teens arrested after drive-by shooting kills 6-year-old boy
Child killed in drive-by shooting at a park in McComb
Jackson Police Department
Man behind silver alert was found dead in Jackson nearly a week prior
Waffle House Robbery
JPD asks for help in identifying Waffle House robbery suspects
The Pearl Police Department has made three arrests in what they suspect to be a string of...
Pearl Police Department makes arrests in catalytic converter thefts

Latest News

The new Russia bills came a day after President Vladimir Putin recognized the independence of...
Western leaders allege Russia sending troops to east Ukraine
Despite the challenges, Adonis Lattimore has been proving any doubters wrong since he found...
Teen without legs wins state wrestling championship
WLBT’s things to know
WLBT’s things to know 2/22/22: McComb drive-by, Waste Management, and additional COVID booster
Hundreds of beehives have been reported stolen throughout California so far this year.
Bee industry buzzing as hive thefts soar