Here are the Family Dollar stores closed in Mississippi
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Hundreds of Family Dollar stores are closed across the U.S., including here in Mississippi.
The Food and Drug Administration is alerting the public that products purchased from Jan. 1, 2021, through the present from Family Dollar stores in Alabama, Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri and Tennessee may be unsafe for consumers to use. The impacted products originated from the Family Dollar’s distribution facility in West Memphis, Arkansas.
Internal records from Family Dollar show around 2,300 rodents were collected at the facility between late March and mid-September of last year. A former Family Dollar employee sent video dated January 2021 of rats throughout the distribution center.
An FDA inspection found unsanitary conditions, including “live rodents, dead rodents... rodent feces and urine, evidence of gnawing, nesting and rodent odors throughout the facility, dead birds and bird droppings.” More than 1,100 dead rodents were recovered during fumigation last month.
Thus, 404 of the stores are closed temporarily.
These stores are shuttered in Mississippi as of the week of February 21:
- 103 Highway 45 N, Aberdeen
- 222 Mabus St, Ackerman
- 209 N 2nd Ave, Baldwyn
- 4168 Highway 42, Bassfield
- 116 Highway 51 N, Batesville
- 2760D Highway 15, Bay Springs
- P.O. Box 1143, Belmont
- 620 E First St, Belzoni
- 304 E Government St, Brandon
- 600 E Monticello St, Brookhaven
- 1074 E Peace St, Canton
- 1131 W Peace St, Canton
- 3376 N Liberty St, Canton
- P.O. Box 1029, Centreville
- 310 W Main St, Charleston
- 620 S State St, Clarksdale
- 1032 N State St, Clarksdale
- 406 S Davis Ave, Cleveland
- 222 Clinton Blvd, Clinton
- 816 Main St, Collins
- 1412 Main St, Collins
- 1412 Main St, Columbus
- 202 Alabama St, Columbus
- 60 Mike Parra Rd, Columbus
- P.O. Box 542, Crystal Springs
- 14916 Highway 16 W, De Kalb
- 15459 Highway 15, Decatur
- 144 W Park Ave, Drew
- 369 E Madison St, Durant
- 1960 Veteran’s Memorial Blvd S, Eupora
- 101 Mansker Dr, Flora
- 1409 S Adams St, Fulton
- 437 N Captain Gloster Dr, Gloster
- 9563 Main St, Goodman
- 110 N Harvey St, Greenville
- 2101 Highway 82 E, Greenville
- 1443 MLK Blvd S, Greenville
- 1325 Hwy 82 W, Greenville
- 700 Highway 7 N, Greenwood
- 320 Highway 82 W, Greenwood
- 1815 Commerce St, Grenada
- 100 N Dr MLK Jr. Blvd, Grenada
- 20014 Hwy 53, Gulfport
- 40055 Hamilton Rd, Hamilton
- 215 Broadway Dr, Hattiesburg
- 130 Trade Center Ln, Hazlehurst
- 3230 Goodman Rd W, Horn Lake
- 903C Hwy 83 E, Indianola
- 3204 Medgar Evers Blvd, Jackson
- 3140 W Northside Dr, Jackson
- 4445 N State St, Jackson
- 2566 Robinson St Ste B, Jackson
- 516 Nakoma Dr, Jackson
- 3366 terry Rd, Jackson
- 320 Woodrow Wilson Ave, Jackson
- 2019A Raymond Dr, Jackson
- 3111 W Capital St, Jackson
- 311 Briarwood Dr, Jackson
- 4747 Clinton Blvd, Jackson
- 3707 S Siwell Rd, Jackson
- 2820 Terry Rd, Jackson
- 1201 University Blvd, Jackson
- 4610 Terry Rd, Jackson
- 5060 Parkway Dr, Jackson
- 329 Highway 12 E, Kosciusko
- 604 N Broad St, Leland
- 327 Depot St, Lexington
- 332 E Main St, Liberty
- 401 South Church Ave, Louisville
- 601 S Jefferson St, Macon
- 115 N Clark Ave, Magnolia
- 67 Watson Dr, Mantachie
- 5321 Dale Dr, Marion
- 713 Martin Luther King Dr, Marks
- 1209 Delaware Ave, McComb
- 1200 Lasalle St, McComb
- P.O. Box 709, Meadville
- 1736 Simpson Highway 149, Mendenhall
- 2815 8th St, Meridian
- 713 E Broad St, Monticello
- 395 John R Junkin Dr, Natchez
- 1196 N Martin Luther King Jr St, Natchez
- 188 Northside Dr, Newton
- 511 W Monroe Ave, Okolona
- 3123 Hwy 80 E, Pearl
- 621 South Pearson Rd, Pearl
- 800 E Main St, Philadelphia
- P.O. Box 41, Port Gibson
- P.O. Box 1556, Prentiss
- 548 S Archusa Ave, Quitman
- 202 White Oak, Raleigh
- 825 E Main St, Raymond
- 1606 E County Line Rd, Ridgeland
- 398 Hwy 51, Ridgeland
- 1115 Casino Center Dr, Robinsonville
- 20503 Highway 61, Rolling Fork
- P.O. Box 218, Ruleville
- 23 Hwy 590 W, Seminary
- 13824 US 98, Smithdale
- 8650 Highway 51 N, Southaven
- 980 Church Rd W, Southaven
- 213 N Jackson St, Starkville
- 1440 US Hwy 61 N, Tunica
- 701 W Main St, Tupelo
- 900 Beulah Ave, Tylertown
- 803 E Jackson Rd, Union
- 2080 S Frontage Rd, Vicksburg
- 1305 Mission 66, Vicksburg
- 135 Highway 27, Vicksburg
- 1800 Highway 61 N, Vicksburg
- 5100 Hwy 61 S, Vicksburg
- 409 Duncan St, Water Valley
- 2071 Highway 51, Wesson
- 184 Main St, Woodville
- 301 Broadway St, Yazoo
- 760 E 15th St, Yazoo City
It’s unclear when the stores will reopen.
Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.