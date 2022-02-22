First Alert Forecast: warm, muggy, breezy; storm risk late Tuesday

TUESDAY: An approaching front will help to kick up another chance for storms by the latter part of the day – ahead of that chance, expect variably to mostly cloudy skies, balmy south breezes and highs in the upper 70s and lower 80s. A few strong storms could develop late Tuesday into early Wednesday as the first front slips southward. Storms that can strengthen could present strong winds, hail and a risk for a spin-up tornado through Tuesday evening. Lows will fall back into the 50s and 60s.

WEDNESDAY: As the first waves exits, the front will slip southward by early in the day – a split in temperatures due to the front hanging over the area will keep highs in the 50s north to near 80° south amid cloudy skies and a risk for occasional passing showers. The front will get sent back northward over with lows in the 50s and 60s.

EXTENDED FORECAST: As the next wave approaches, we’ll see another surge of warmth Thursday with a few chances of rain through the day – but better chances will move in late Thursday into early Friday with another risk for a few strong storms. Cooler air filters in behind the front Friday – with a risk for a few lingering showers possible Friday, also late Saturday into early Sunday. We’ll trend quieter through Sunday and staying seasonably cool Sunday into early next week.

