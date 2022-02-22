First Alert Forecast: Cloudy conditions with temperatures are heating up quickly. Strong storms possible this evening and tonight.

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Good Afternoon!

We have been cloudy this Tuesday, but we are seeing a few breaks in the clouds, which is allowing us to heat up in various areas. Rain chances continue at a 40 to 50% chance of showers and thunderstorms. We see a chance for strong to severe thunderstorms this afternoon and evening. Highs move into the 80s with Lows in the low 60s. Cloudy conditions mostly throughout the day, with an opportunity for some breaks in the cloud cover during the afternoon.

Wednesday and Thursday, we continue to see our rain chances continue. A 40% chance of showers, and maybe a thunderstorm or two in the area. Wednesday’s High in the upper 60s, and Thursday’s High returns to the 80s.

Friday going back into the weekend, we ease out of our rain chances with a 30% chance of showers. Our Highs return to the mid-50s, and our Lows fall to the upper 30s to low 40s.For the weekend, Saturday and Sunday are much cooler with Highs in the 50s and Lows in the 40 to 30s Rain chances are between 20 to 30% chance of rain.



