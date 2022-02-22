COVID-19 in Mississippi: 1,868 cases, 22 deaths reported over long weekend

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Mississippi State Department of Health reports 1,868 new cases and 22 deaths over the long weekend.

The cases are reported from between February 18 and 21. Fourteen of the deaths occurred between January 18 and February 14.

The number of presumed positive coronavirus cases in Mississippi is now at 787,396 since March 2020.

So far, 11,858 people have died from COVID-19 in Mississippi.

Click here to see the latest hospitalization numbers in the state.

Vaccines are available to all Mississippians 5 and older.

Click here for county-by-county totals.

The newest MSDH report shows 1,497,588 people are fully vaccinated and 3,681,421 doses have been administered in total.

On March 19, 2020, the first in-state death from the virus was reported of a man from Hancock County.

Mississippi Department of Health has a hotline open 7 days a week from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. for any coronavirus-related questions: 877-978-6453.

