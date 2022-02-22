28 Days of Heart
Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Careers
Ask the Experts
Advertisement

Coast Guard rescues fisherman bitten by shark

Crews with the United States Coast Guard rescued a fisherman near the Bahamas Monday after a shark bit his arm. (Source: U.S. COAST GUARD DISTRICT 7)
By CNN staff
Published: Feb. 22, 2022 at 8:28 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Crews with the United States Coast Guard rescued a fisherman near the Bahamas on Monday after a shark bit his arm.

Video of the rescue shows the crew slowly dropping down to the boat to help the 51-year-old man.

The Coast Guard hoisted him into their helicopter near Bimini, Bahamas and flew him to a hospital in Miami.

Someone on the boat was able to bandage up the man until help arrived.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(L-R) Thompson, Reed, Jackson, and Cameron
4 teens arrested after drive-by shooting kills 6-year-old boy
Child killed in drive-by shooting at a park in McComb
Jackson Police Department
Man behind silver alert was found dead in Jackson nearly a week prior
Waffle House Robbery
JPD asks for help in identifying Waffle House robbery suspects
The Pearl Police Department has made three arrests in what they suspect to be a string of...
Pearl Police Department makes arrests in catalytic converter thefts

Latest News

The San Joaquin County’s Sheriff’s Office released a video of Zoey being returned to her owner...
Dog reunited with owner after going missing 12 years ago
501CTHREE and the Mississippi Rapid Response Coalition (MRRC) will launch the Water Box at the...
Non-profit to provide water for Jackson residents
The three men convicted in Arbery's murder are accused of targeting him because he was Black...
Verdict reached in hate crimes trial over Ahmaud Arbery killing
Visitors walk outside the Supreme Court building on Capitol Hill in Washington, Monday, Feb....
Supreme Court will take case on refusal to serve gay couples
The new Russia bills came a day after President Vladimir Putin recognized the independence of...
White House calls Russian moves on Ukraine an invasion