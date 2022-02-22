Canton man sentenced to 20 years for DUI homicide

CANTON, Miss. (WLBT) - A Canton man could spend the next 20 years behind bars after pleading guilty to one count of driving under the influence resulting in death.

Jerodrick George was sentenced to 20 years in prison Tuesday by Madison County Circuit Judge Steve Ratliff.

On November 2, 2018, George was driving westbound on Highway 16 when his pickup truck struck and killed Cheryl L. Clark. Clark was walking along the roadway at the time, in the same direction as George.

“The force of the impact caused her to be thrown off the roadway and into a nearby ditch,” according to a press release from Madison/Rankin District Attorney Bubba Bramlett. “She was killed instantly from the impact.”

George attempted to leave the scene, but his vehicle was not drivable as a result of the collision, the release says.

After being taken to the hospital, tests revealed George’s blood-alcohol level to be 0.107, over the legal limit.

“This is number five for George, and this time, he took an innocent life,” Bramlett said. “He is a danger to every single person reading this, as well as their families. Judge Ratcliff put him exactly where he needs to be, and for a proper and significant amount of time.”

