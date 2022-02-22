28 Days of Heart
Byram man pleads guilty to shooting hotel clerk, kidnapping her, and tampering with evidence

By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Feb. 22, 2022 at 3:17 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
BYRAM, Miss. (WLBT) - A man has plead guilty to multiple charges involving a crime at a Byram hotel.

According to police, in May of 2020, Willie Robinson walked into the Holiday Inn Express and shot the hotel clerk multiple times.

He then kidnapped the female victim and returned to tamper with evidence at the crime scene. He turned himself in to authorities a few days later.

In January of 2022, he plead guilty to all chargers and was sentenced to 30 years in prison.

Police report that the female victim is alive and well.

