WLBT’s things to know 1/21/22: Blues marathon, Fannie Lou Hamer, Waffle House robbery suspects, Deadly drive-by shooting

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - If you missed a few of the most important headlines and need to play catch up, no worries. WLBT has gathered some of the top stories from our website to get you up to speed.

1. More than 1,000 runners take part in Mississippi Blues Marathon

More than 1,000 runners from all over the world laced up their sneakers to run in the 15th Annual Mississippi Blues Marathon on Saturday. The big event featured four different races, all taking place in downtown Jackson. “I feel like I did pretty good, said Amber Davis. “Last time I ran this race in 2018. For my age division, I came in second place, so I was just really glad to be back out here.” Amber Davis is running in the 5k race and spent the past three months gearing up for it. She says when she lines up, she’s running for more than just herself. Read the full story here.

2. Fannie Lou Hamer: Celebrating the life, legacy, and accomplishments of a Mississippi trailblazer

As WLBT continues celebrating Black History Month, we highlight trailblazer and Mississippi native Fannie Lou Hamer. She fought for voting rights, civil rights, and equality for all. When you say the name Fannie Lou Hamer, many will agree that words like strength, tenacity, and resilience come to mind. Just ask Oscar Nominee and Mississippi native Anjuanue Ellis. “Mrs. Hamer has created the road for me to walk down. It’s time for people to know Mrs. Hamer. It’s time for people to understand her resonance — her prophetic voice.” Pamela Junior is the director of Two Mississippi Museums. An exhibit that honors the Civil Rights crusader is featured in the Mississippi Civil Rights Museum. “I don’t think she knew in the beginning, but she was an amazing change agent,” said Junior. Read the full story here.

3. JPD asks for help in identifying Waffle House robbery suspects

The Jackson Police Department is asking for help in identifying three suspects who robbed a business on Sunday night. According to JPD, three men robbed the Waffle House on Beasley Road in North Jackson around 9:00 p.m. If you know who or where these men are now, you are asked to call Crimestoppers anonymously at 601-355-TIPS.

4. Child killed in drive-by shooting at a park in McComb

A child was killed, and four other people were shot in a drive-by shooting in McComb around 4:50 p.m. on Sunday. Pike County Coroner Wally Jones says the shooting occurred on Minnesota Avenue and 6th Street at a park in McComb. According to Coroner Jones, the boy died at Southwest Mississippi Regional Medical Center. Authorities have not given any information at this time about the condition of the other four people. This is an ongoing investigation.

