Wife accused of killing husband in weekend shooting in Wayne Co.

WAYNE COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A Quitman woman has been arrested and charged in the shooting death of her husband.

According to officials, Susan Ashley Dikes was taken into custody early Saturday morning after she called authorities and said she had shot her husband, Brian Dikes.

The incident happened inside their vehicle, which was located on Hwy 63 outside of Waynesboro city limits.

Wayne County Chief Deputy Mike Mozingo said the call came in shortly after 2 a.m. on Saturday. After deputies arrived, they found Brian suffering from a gunshot wound.

The husband was transported to Wayne General Hospital and later sent to a hospital in Jackson where he succumbed to his injuries.

Authorities recovered the gun, which was found at the scene of the crime.

Susan Dikes remains in the Wayne County Adult Detention Center located in Waynesboro.

