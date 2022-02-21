28 Days of Heart
Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Careers
Ask the Experts
Advertisement

Military communities, families supported in governor’s new orders

Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves
Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves(Rogelio V. Solis | AP)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Feb. 21, 2022 at 10:57 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Monday, Governor Tate Reeves announced two new executive orders to support Mississippi’s military communities and families.

Executive Order 1561 directs the Mississippi Department of Education to create and administer the new Military Star Schools Program.

It awards schools that host children of military families, particularly students who change schools frequently because of their parents.

“I am proud to announce that I signed two executive orders that will help improve the quality of life in Mississippi,” Reeves said in the morning press conference. “These orders are just the beginning.”

The school can apply for the military star designation if they designate a staff member as a military ambassador, maintain a webpage with resources for military students/families, maintain a peer-to-peer transition program and professional development for staff members.

“Mississippi’s servicemembers and their families have sacrificed so much for us that it’s only right we do everything we can to support them,” the governor added.

Executive Order 1562 establishes the Mississippi Defense Communities Development Council.

It expands the Mississippi Militaries Communities Council, which has protected the state’s military assets from base closure and realignment since 1997.

The order recreates the council with a new focus to seize opportunities for Mississippians.

Reeves said representatives from the communities where military installations are located could advise executive and legislative officials regarding changes to installations and opportunities for new facilities, missions, and employment.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Child killed in drive-by shooting at a park in McComb
Fire breaks out at small shopping center on Highway 49 in Richland
Vicksburg police investigating shooting at Walmart
Police investigating after woman shot at Vicksburg Walmart
17-year-old charged with aggravated assault after attempting to rob two people in Jackson
Residents react to ACLU’s comments about JPD checkpoints

Latest News

WATCH: Reeves announces executive orders supporting military
The Pearl Police Department has made three arrests in what they suspect to be a string of...
Pearl Police Department makes arrests in catalytic converter thefts
WLBT’s things to know
WLBT’s things to know 1/21/22: Blues marathon, Fannie Lou Hamer, Waffle House robbery suspects, Deadly drive-by shooting
First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast: unsettled pattern features warmth, rain chances this week