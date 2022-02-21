28 Days of Heart
Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Careers
Ask the Experts
Advertisement

Shamrock Shakes are back at McDonald’s

The Shamrock Shake, along with the Oreo Shamrock McFlurry, is back at McDonald's.
The Shamrock Shake, along with the Oreo Shamrock McFlurry, is back at McDonald's.(McDonald's via CNN Newsource)
By CNN
Published: Feb. 21, 2022 at 8:04 AM CST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - St. Patrick’s Day is right around the corner, and McDonald’s is getting ready by officially bringing back the Shamrock Shake.

Starting Monday, McDonald’s will serve its classic dessert and its Oreo-flavored counterpart, the Shamrock McFlurry.

The longtime favorite Shamrock Shake, first sold in 1970, is made with vanilla soft-serve ice cream, mint flavors and whipped topping.

The Shamrock Shake and the Oreo Shamrock McFlurry will only be available for a limited time.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Child killed in drive-by shooting at a park in McComb
Fire breaks out at small shopping center on Highway 49 in Richland
Vicksburg police investigating shooting at Walmart
Police investigating after woman shot at Vicksburg Walmart
17-year-old charged with aggravated assault after attempting to rob two people in Jackson
Residents react to ACLU’s comments about JPD checkpoints

Latest News

WLBT’s things to know
WLBT’s things to know 1/21/22: Blues marathon, Fannie Lou Hamer, Waffle House robbery suspect, Deadly drive-by shooting
This photo combo shows, from left, Travis McMichael, William "Roddie" Bryan, and Gregory...
Was Arbery killing a hate crime? Jury to hear dueling views
A Ukrainian soldier stands in the trench on the line of separation from pro-Russian rebels, in...
Biden-Putin summit discussed amid war fears; Putin mulls independence of separatist Ukraine regions
Truth Social is available in the Apple App Store.
Trump’s social media platform launches on Apple App Store