Pearl Police Department makes arrests in catalytic converter thefts

PEARL, Miss. (WLBT) - The Pearl Police Department has made three arrests in what they suspect to be a string of catalytic converter thefts.

According to the Pearl Police Department’s Facebook page, Roderick Davenport, 37, Reshaud Lewis, 19, and Chesare Rivers, 32, were arrested in connection to several vehicle burglaries.

Police say that they located the suspects’ vehicle during their investigation on February 16, and detectives were able to link the suspects to several thefts of catalytic converters and stolen items in the area.

Search warrants were executed, resulting in the recovery of several converters along with burglary tools.

Police also say that a handgun that had been reported stolen was recovered as well.

The suspects are from Houston, Texas and police say that they have a criminal history that includes burglaries, sale, and use of illegal drugs, theft, and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

The suspects are being held at the Rankin County Detention Center.

