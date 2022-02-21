Monday Night Weather Forecast

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) -

A few showers are possible tonight with lows in the middle 60s and muggy. Tuesday will be partly sunny, and a few showers are possible, transitioning into thunderstorms in the afternoon and evening, when a few severe storms are possible. The risk increases the farther north you get, especially starting around I-20, but the threat should be over by after sunset. Temperatures will be in the 70s Wednesday and Thursday with a few showers possible and maybe a thunderstorm.

Friday will turn colder with lingering showers and in fact, there may be showers possible Saturday and Sunday as well with highs in the 50s and lows in the 40s and 30s.

Average high this time of year is 64 and the average low is 41. South wind at 10mph tonight and southwest at 15mph Tuesday. Average high is 64 and the average low is 41. Sunrise is 6:36am and the sunset is 5:52pm.

