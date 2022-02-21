Man behind silver alert was found dead in Jackson nearly a week prior

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A man was found dead days before a silver alert was issued.

Jerry Gray was reported missing over the weekend from his home in Winston County.

Winston County sheriff’s officials tell WTVA he was found dead on Monday, February 14, by Jackson Police Department.

It wasn’t until after the silver alert was issued that JPD contacted authorities in Winston County.

The cause of death is believed to be suicide.

