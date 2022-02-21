28 Days of Heart
Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Careers
Ask the Experts
Advertisement

Merck’s COVID-19 drug reduces hospitalization risk, new study finds

By CNN staff
Published: Feb. 21, 2022 at 7:53 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Merck’s COVID-19 pill appears to be helping people stay out of the hospital.

A new study from India said the drug company’s anti-viral Molnupiravir treatment reduced the risk of hospitalizations by 65%.

Researchers looked at more than 1,200 people with COVID-19 and found that only 1.5% of the group that took the pill had to go to the hospital, compared to 4.3% of those who weren’t treated with the pill.

The study was presented at a major virus and infection conference, but it should be noted that the study has not yet been peer-reviewed.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Child killed in drive-by shooting at a park in McComb
Fire breaks out at small shopping center on Highway 49 in Richland
Vicksburg police investigating shooting at Walmart
Police investigating after woman shot at Vicksburg Walmart
17-year-old charged with aggravated assault after attempting to rob two people in Jackson
Residents react to ACLU’s comments about JPD checkpoints

Latest News

WLBT’s things to know
WLBT’s things to know 1/21/22: Blues marathon, Fannie Lou Hamer, Waffle House robbery suspect, Deadly drive-by shooting
This photo combo shows, from left, Travis McMichael, William "Roddie" Bryan, and Gregory...
Was Arbery killing a hate crime? Jury to hear dueling views
A Ukrainian soldier stands in the trench on the line of separation from pro-Russian rebels, in...
Biden-Putin summit discussed amid war fears; Putin mulls independence of separatist Ukraine regions
Truth Social is available in the Apple App Store.
Trump’s social media platform launches on Apple App Store
The Shamrock Shake, along with the Oreo Shamrock McFlurry, is back at McDonald's.
Shamrock Shakes are back at McDonald’s