At least 6 stabbed in NY subway since Friday

NYPD is investigating at least six separate stabbings in the subway system since Friday. (Source: WCBS/VICTOR MENDOZA/CNN)
By WCBS staff
Published: Feb. 21, 2022 at 7:17 AM CST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
NEW YORK (WCBS) - There have been at least half a dozen stabbings in the New York City subway system since the beginning of the weekend.

One of the victims who was attacked said this isn’t the first time this has happened to him.

Victor Mendoza showed where he was attacked and also showed pictures he took while in the hospital after getting stabbed in the leg at the 168th Street subway station in Washington Heights.

The attack took place Saturday night, when the 24-year-old construction worker was heading home from work around 8:30.

He said, “They wanted to rob my wallet, but I defended myself. First I grabbed him from here by the door of the entrance of the train. I pushed. And that’s when the other person came with a knife and hit me here. So I had to let him go so they wouldn’t hurt me more.”

According to police, the suspects are two teens, and one of them stabbed Mendoza with a box cutter.

About a half an hour later, authorities say a 31-year-old man was assaulted at the 116th Street station near Columbia University.

Investigators said that victim was stabbed with a knife after allegedly asking a man and woman, who were smoking inside the station and blocking his path, to move.

Those incidents following at least three other New York City stabbings since Friday, all of them sending the victims, two men and a woman, to hospitals for their injuries.

“The assaults in the subway are absolutely terrible,” said Danny Pearlstein of Riders Alliance, an organization working to improve the subway.

He said while the mayor and governor are taking measures to combat the ongoing violence, New Yorkers should still do their part to help by taking public transit.

Pearlstein used the example of how parks improved at the beginning of the pandemic.

“People had very little to do and they went to the parks, and as a result parks became much safer than they had been before,” he said. “And tragically, the subway became more dangerous, and that’s why we feel everything that the transit can do to bring more riders to the system is ultimately what will make it safer for everyone there.”

Mendoza said this is the second time he has been attacked at a subway station.

“The first time I didn’t tell the police. But this time, I had to tell the police,” he said.

Mendoza is expected to make a full recovery.

Copyright 2022 WCBS via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

