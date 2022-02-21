JPD asks for help in identifying Waffle House robbery suspects

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Jackson Police Department is asking for help in identifying three suspects who robbed a business on Sunday night.

According to JPD, three men robbed the Waffle House on Beasley Road in North Jackson around 9:00 p.m.

If you know who or where these men are now, you are asked to call Crimestoppers anonymously at 601-355-TIPS.

