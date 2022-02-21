28 Days of Heart
Issues reported before California police helicopter crash

Officer Nicholas Vella, a 14-year veteran of the Huntington Beach Police Department, died when a police helicopter crashed. The 44-year-old leaves behind a wife and daughter.(Source: Huntington Beach Police Department via Facebook)
By The Associated Press
Published: Feb. 21, 2022 at 12:14 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
NEWPORT BEACH, Calif. (AP) — Authorities say a pilot reported mechanical issues shortly before a police helicopter crashed nose first along the Southern California coast, killing one officer.

The two Huntington Beach police officers were responding to a disturbance in the neighboring city of Newport Beach around 6:30 p.m. Saturday when the aircraft crashed in a narrow strip of water between Lido Isle and the Balboa Peninsula.

Nicholas Vella, a 14-year veteran, died in the crash.

The other officer, who hasn’t been named, was released from a hospital on Sunday.

