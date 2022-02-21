28 Days of Heart
Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Careers
Ask the Experts
Advertisement

First Alert Forecast: unsettled pattern features warmth, rain chances this week

First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast
By Patrick Ellis
Published: Feb. 21, 2022 at 4:46 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONDAY: Changes are here after a quiet weekend across central and southwest Mississippi – expect cloudy skies, opportunities for rain and storms to kick up through the next several days, including to start your new work week. Temperatures will run toward the 70s as winds pick up from the south. A gusty storm or two can’t be ruled out, but severe weather chances will be remain low. Rain chances will taper tonight as a boundary lifts farther north; we’ll bottom out in the 60s.

TUESDAY: An approaching front will help to kick up another chance for storms by the latter part of the day – ahead of that chance, expect variably to mostly cloudy skies, balmy south breezes and highs in the upper 70s and lower 80s. A few strong storms could develop late Tuesday into early Wednesday as the first front slips southward. Lows will fall back into the 50s and 60s.

EXTENDED FORECAST: Rain chances will taper a bit Wednesday as our first wave exits the region – temperatures will trend cooler, mostly 70s, but some could be in the 60s northwest of Metro Jackson. We’ll see another surge of warmth Thursday with a few chances of rain through the day – but better chances will move in late Thursday into early Friday with another risk for a few strong storms. Cooler air filters in behind the front Friday – with a risk for a few lingering showers possible Friday, also late Saturday into early Sunday. We’ll trend quieter through Sunday and staying seasonably cool Sunday.

Patrick Ellis

WLBT/FOX 40 First Alert Meteorologist

Facebook, Twitter, Instagram: @PatrickEllisWx

Want more WLBT News in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Child killed in drive-by shooting at a park in McComb
Fire breaks out at small shopping center on Highway 49 in Richland
Vicksburg police investigating shooting at Walmart
Police investigating after woman shot at Vicksburg Walmart
17-year-old charged with aggravated assault after attempting to rob two people in Jackson
Residents react to ACLU’s comments about JPD checkpoints

Latest News

Showers and storms possible tomorrow
First Alert Forecast: turning warm, muggy, and unsettled into the week ahead
Rain chances return tomorrow.
Peyton's Sunday Evening Forecast
A nice day on the way for us with Highs returning in the upper 60s. We do see cloud cover...
First Alert Forecast: A beautiful day for our Sunday with clouds returning. Storms and rain fall return Monday through Friday
Thunderstorms and rainfall returning to the area going into this upcoming week!
WLBT at 6a - clipped version