First Alert Forecast: unsettled pattern features warmth, rain chances this week

MONDAY: Changes are here after a quiet weekend across central and southwest Mississippi – expect cloudy skies, opportunities for rain and storms to kick up through the next several days, including to start your new work week. Temperatures will run toward the 70s as winds pick up from the south. A gusty storm or two can’t be ruled out, but severe weather chances will be remain low. Rain chances will taper tonight as a boundary lifts farther north; we’ll bottom out in the 60s.

TUESDAY: An approaching front will help to kick up another chance for storms by the latter part of the day – ahead of that chance, expect variably to mostly cloudy skies, balmy south breezes and highs in the upper 70s and lower 80s. A few strong storms could develop late Tuesday into early Wednesday as the first front slips southward. Lows will fall back into the 50s and 60s.

EXTENDED FORECAST: Rain chances will taper a bit Wednesday as our first wave exits the region – temperatures will trend cooler, mostly 70s, but some could be in the 60s northwest of Metro Jackson. We’ll see another surge of warmth Thursday with a few chances of rain through the day – but better chances will move in late Thursday into early Friday with another risk for a few strong storms. Cooler air filters in behind the front Friday – with a risk for a few lingering showers possible Friday, also late Saturday into early Sunday. We’ll trend quieter through Sunday and staying seasonably cool Sunday.

