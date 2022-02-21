28 Days of Heart
First Alert Forecast: Showers and a few storms push through the area, and we still have more rainfall and storms to come!


We've had showers and a few thunderstorms move through the area already this morning. Going into the afternoon. Rain looks to continue for us and cloudy conditions.(WLBT)
By Branden Walker
Published: Feb. 21, 2022 at 11:28 AM CST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Good afternoon!

On this Presidents Day, we’ve already seen a few showers and thunderstorms moving through the area! Most of the storms have been to the North of I-20 this morning and afternoon. But we have been seeing a decent amount of rain showers moving through the area. We are under a Marginal Risk for severe weather, but our chances for severe weather remain very low. Highs today in the low 70. Our Lows falling to the mid-60s.

Tuesday, rain chances continue with a 50% chance of showers and thunderstorms. We do see a chance for strong to severe thunderstorms on Tuesday. Watching Tuesday because we are under a Slight Risk for severe weather. Highs return to the low 80s with Lows in the low 60s. Wednesday and Thursday, we continue to see our rain chances continue. A 40% chance of showers, and maybe a thunderstorm or two for our area. Wednesday’s High in the low 70s and Thursday’s High returns to the 80s.

Friday going back into the weekend, we ease out of our rain chances with a 30% chance of showers. Our Highs return to the mid-50s, and our Lows fall down to the mid-30s. For the weekend, Saturday and Sunday are much cooler with Highs in the 50s and Lows in the mid-30s. Rain chances are between 20 to 30% chance of rain.

Thank you for tuning in, with WLBT’s first alert weather team!

