Fire breaks out at former Ramada Inn Southwest in Jackson

(Elizabeth Risher)
By Jordon Gray
Published: Feb. 20, 2022 at 6:41 PM CST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A fire broke out at the former Ramada Inn Southwest on Ellis Avenue in Jackson on Sunday.

WLBT crews arrived on the scene to find flames engulfing the roof of the building and a plume of smoke visible from miles away.

There has been no word on what caused the fire or if anyone was injured.

On January 31, a fire broke out at a different section of the former Ramada Inn Southwest called Hotel O. 

WLBT will continue to keep you up-to-date on this developing story.

