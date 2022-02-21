28 Days of Heart
Fannie Lou Hamer: Celebrating the life, legacy, and accomplishments of a Mississippi trailblazer

(WLBT)
By Patrice Clark
Published: Feb. 20, 2022 at 7:33 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) -As WLBT continues to celebrate Black History Month, weekend anchor Patrice Clark spotlights the life and incredible work of Mississippi native and Civil Rights leader Fannie Lou Hamer.

The voting rights advocate was instrumental in creating programs to fight injustice and food inequality in the Deep South.

WLBT’s Patrice Clark also talked to the director of a new film that documents the life of Mrs. Hamer. The special report will air tonight at 9 p.m. on Fox40 and 10 p.m. on WLBT.

