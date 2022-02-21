Fannie Lou Hamer: Celebrating the life, legacy, and accomplishments of a Mississippi trailblazer

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) -As WLBT continues to celebrate Black History Month, weekend anchor Patrice Clark spotlights the life and incredible work of Mississippi native and Civil Rights leader Fannie Lou Hamer.

The voting rights advocate was instrumental in creating programs to fight injustice and food inequality in the Deep South.

WLBT’s Patrice Clark also talked to the director of a new film that documents the life of Mrs. Hamer. The special report will air tonight at 9 p.m. on Fox40 and 10 p.m. on WLBT.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.