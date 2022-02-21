Councilman Stokes proposes to tear down burned and abandoned buildings in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Ward 3 councilman Kenneth Stokes wants to see eyesores in the Capital City torn down.

He said that in order to do that, he’s made a proposal that includes tearing down burned buildings that are now abandoned around Jackson.

“We’re not going to allow burned structures to stand for years, and years, and years,” Councilman Stokes said.

Burned down and forgotten — this is the message Jackson residents said their neighborhoods give off thanks to numerous burned and abandoned buildings along Bailey Ave.

“We want that tore down and cleaned up because whoever is taking the siding off is just leaving the yard just nasty,” said Jackson resident, Ruth Cottrell. “And everybody that goes down Bailey sees all that.”

In response to their cry, Councilman Kenneth Stokes said he’s bringing a new proposal to the table that will eliminate the eyesores in the capital city.

“The city of Jackson must not and can not allow for these burnt structures just to stand forever,” Councilman Stokes said.

Stokes said while it sounds like an expensive project, it shouldn’t cost the city very much at all. But that’s only if the Hinds County Board of Supervisors offers their existing resources.

“At one time, I was a member of the Board of Supervisors. And we tore down structures that were abandoned in the city of Jackson. The county has the machinery; the county has the manpower. What we need to do is ask the county for help,” Councilman Stokes said.

Residents said that the buildings aren’t just an eyesore but also a safety hazard to those who live close by.

In fact, Ruth Cottrell lives just two doors down from one of those abandoned homes, and it has been ablaze twice before.

“We want to keep our little neighborhood safe and clean, where we’ll feel safe, you know. Children go up there and play in the field, in the yard next to the church. But anything could happen. They could be laying out there, you know, and we wouldn’t know,” Cottrell said.

Councilman Stokes said that he will officially bring his proposal to the next council meeting in March, and he does not believe that his fellow council members or county supervisors will turn down the proposal.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.