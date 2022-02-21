28 Days of Heart
Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Careers
Ask the Experts
Advertisement

Councilman Stokes proposes to tear down burned and abandoned buildings in Jackson

By Holly Emery
Published: Feb. 20, 2022 at 10:56 PM CST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Ward 3 councilman Kenneth Stokes wants to see eyesores in the Capital City torn down.

He said that in order to do that, he’s made a proposal that includes tearing down burned buildings that are now abandoned around Jackson.

“We’re not going to allow burned structures to stand for years, and years, and years,” Councilman Stokes said.

Burned down and forgotten — this is the message Jackson residents said their neighborhoods give off thanks to numerous burned and abandoned buildings along Bailey Ave.

“We want that tore down and cleaned up because whoever is taking the siding off is just leaving the yard just nasty,” said Jackson resident, Ruth Cottrell. “And everybody that goes down Bailey sees all that.”

In response to their cry, Councilman Kenneth Stokes said he’s bringing a new proposal to the table that will eliminate the eyesores in the capital city.

“The city of Jackson must not and can not allow for these burnt structures just to stand forever,” Councilman Stokes said.

Stokes said while it sounds like an expensive project, it shouldn’t cost the city very much at all. But that’s only if the Hinds County Board of Supervisors offers their existing resources.

“At one time, I was a member of the Board of Supervisors. And we tore down structures that were abandoned in the city of Jackson. The county has the machinery; the county has the manpower. What we need to do is ask the county for help,” Councilman Stokes said.

Residents said that the buildings aren’t just an eyesore but also a safety hazard to those who live close by.

In fact, Ruth Cottrell lives just two doors down from one of those abandoned homes, and it has been ablaze twice before.

“We want to keep our little neighborhood safe and clean, where we’ll feel safe, you know. Children go up there and play in the field, in the yard next to the church. But anything could happen. They could be laying out there, you know, and we wouldn’t know,” Cottrell said.

Councilman Stokes said that he will officially bring his proposal to the next council meeting in March, and he does not believe that his fellow council members or county supervisors will turn down the proposal.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Generic crash
One dead after single-vehicle accident in Rankin Co.
Motorist who refused to comply at JPD checkpoint credits his race and says others should be outraged
Jackson Police Department
JPD asks for help in identifying suspect in fatal Clinton Boulevard shooting
17-year-old charged with aggravated assault after attempting to rob two people in Jackson
Authorities searching for two suspects involved with stabbing man in Rankin County

Latest News

Councilman Stokes proposes to tear down burned and abandoned buildings in Jackson
Councilman Stokes proposes to tear down burned and abandonded buildings in Jackson
WLBT at 10p (February 20, 2022)
WLBT at 10p (February 20, 2022)
Fannie Lou Hamer: Celebrating the life, legacy, and accomplishments of a Mississippi trailblazer
Child killed in drive-by shooting at a park in McComb