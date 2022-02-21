Child killed in drive-by shooting at a park in McComb

MCCOMB, Miss. (WLBT) -A child was killed, and four other people were shot in a drive-by shooting in McComb around 4:50 p.m. on Sunday.

Pike County Coroner Wally Jones says the shooting occurred on Minnesota Avenue and 6th Street at a park in McComb.

According to Coroner Jones, the boy died at Southwest Mississippi Regional Medical Center. Authorities have not given any information at this time about the condition of the other four people.

This is an ongoing investigation.

