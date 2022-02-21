28 Days of Heart
Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Careers
Ask the Experts
Advertisement

Child killed in drive-by shooting at a park in McComb

(MGN)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Feb. 20, 2022 at 8:35 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MCCOMB, Miss. (WLBT) -A child was killed, and four other people were shot in a drive-by shooting in McComb around 4:50 p.m. on Sunday.

Pike County Coroner Wally Jones says the shooting occurred on Minnesota Avenue and 6th Street at a park in McComb.

According to Coroner Jones, the boy died at Southwest Mississippi Regional Medical Center. Authorities have not given any information at this time about the condition of the other four people.

This is an ongoing investigation.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Generic crash
One dead after single-vehicle accident in Rankin Co.
Motorist who refused to comply at JPD checkpoint credits his race and says others should be outraged
Jackson Police Department
JPD asks for help in identifying suspect in fatal Clinton Boulevard shooting
17-year-old charged with aggravated assault after attempting to rob two people in Jackson
Authorities searching for two suspects involved with stabbing man in Rankin County

Latest News

WLBT at 10p
Fannie Lou Hamer: Celebrating the life, legacy, and accomplishments of a Mississippi trailblazer
Fire breaks out at former Ramada Inn Southwest in Jackson
Rain chances return tomorrow.
Peyton's Sunday Evening Forecast