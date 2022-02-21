Child killed, 2 people in critical condition after drive-by shooting in McComb

MCCOMB, Miss. (WLBT) -A child was killed, and at least four other people were injured in a drive-by shooting in McComb, according to Enterprise-Journal.

Enterprise-Journal says the shooting occurred while children were playing basketball at a park in McComb on Sunday afternoon.

According to Enterprise-Journal, Pike County Coroner Wally Jones says the child died at Southwest Mississippi Regional Medical Center, and two people are in critical condition.

