CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Ohio attorney general on Monday announced that eight people were arrested in an anti-human trafficking operation during the NBA All-Star Weekend in Cleveland.

The bust, called Operation Fouled Out, was led by the Cuyahoga Regional Human Trafficking Task Force in the days ahead of Sunday’s game, according to a news release.

Attorney General Dave Yost said the following men were arrested after allegedly trying to buy sex:

Brian Barlock, 45, Columbia Station

Bryan Fathauer, 51, Berea

Benny Gonzalez, 25, Lorain

George Keaton, 43, Broadview Heights

David O’Boyle, 49, Brookpark

Dana Parnell, 48, Mayfield Heights

Brandon Ruyten, 49, Rootstown

Michael James Smith, 48, Cuyahoga Falls

8 arrested in anti-human trafficking operation during NBA All-Star Weekend in Cleveland (Source: Ohio Attorney General's Office)

According to the release, authorities tracked down 15 people reportedly selling sex and connected potential victims of human trafficking to health-care and social services organizations.

“We are proud to showcase our city to the nation and world on this All-Star weekend, but we want to be clear that sexual violence and human trafficking have no place here. We applaud the agencies that work collaboratively to hold sex offenders accountable today and every day.”

“Law enforcement operations like Operation Fouled Out are not successful without the work of many stakeholders. With our strong partnerships not only here in Cuyahoga County but across the state of Ohio, we stand ready to act not only in combatting this crime but to assist victims in their identification and connecting them with resources that specialize in human trafficking victims’ needs.”

Yost said the following agencies participated in the operation: Cuyahoga Regional Human Trafficking Task Force, Cuyahoga County Sheriff’s Department, Cuyahoga County Prosecutor’s Office, Homeland Security Investigations, Mahoning Valley Human Trafficking Task Force, Bureau of Criminal Investigation, Ohio Investigative Unit, Ohio Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force, Cleveland Division of Police, Middleburg Heights Police Department, Warrensville Heights Police Department, MetroHealth Police Department, Chagrin Valley Dispatch, Cleveland Rape Crisis Center, and Canopy Child Advocacy Center.

