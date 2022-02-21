28 Days of Heart
8 arrested in anti-human trafficking operation during NBA All-Star Weekend in Cleveland

By Avery Williams
Published: Feb. 21, 2022 at 11:12 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Ohio attorney general on Monday announced that eight people were arrested in an anti-human trafficking operation during the NBA All-Star Weekend in Cleveland.

The bust, called Operation Fouled Out, was led by the Cuyahoga Regional Human Trafficking Task Force in the days ahead of Sunday’s game, according to a news release.

Attorney General Dave Yost said the following men were arrested after allegedly trying to buy sex:

  • Brian Barlock, 45, Columbia Station
  • Bryan Fathauer, 51, Berea
  • Benny Gonzalez, 25, Lorain
  • George Keaton, 43, Broadview Heights
  • David O’Boyle, 49, Brookpark
  • Dana Parnell, 48, Mayfield Heights
  • Brandon Ruyten, 49, Rootstown
  • Michael James Smith, 48, Cuyahoga Falls
8 arrested in anti-human trafficking operation during NBA All-Star Weekend in Cleveland(Source: Ohio Attorney General's Office)

According to the release, authorities tracked down 15 people reportedly selling sex and connected potential victims of human trafficking to health-care and social services organizations.

Yost said the following agencies participated in the operation: Cuyahoga Regional Human Trafficking Task Force, Cuyahoga County Sheriff’s Department, Cuyahoga County Prosecutor’s Office, Homeland Security Investigations, Mahoning Valley Human Trafficking Task Force, Bureau of Criminal Investigation, Ohio Investigative Unit, Ohio Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force, Cleveland Division of Police, Middleburg Heights Police Department, Warrensville Heights Police Department, MetroHealth Police Department, Chagrin Valley Dispatch, Cleveland Rape Crisis Center, and Canopy Child Advocacy Center.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

