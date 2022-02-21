28 Days of Heart
Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Careers
Ask the Experts
Advertisement

4 teens arrested after drive-by shooting kills 6-year-old boy

(L-R) Thompson, Reed, Jackson, and Cameron
(L-R) Thompson, Reed, Jackson, and Cameron(McComb Police Dept.)
By Jacob Gallant
Published: Feb. 21, 2022 at 2:38 PM CST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

McCOMB, Miss. (WLBT) - Four teens are in custody after a fatal drive-by shooting in McComb this weekend.

Four people were wounded and a 6-year-old boy was killed in the shooting, which happened just before 5 p.m. Sunday in McComb, at a park on the corner of Minnesota Avenue and 6th Street.

Family members identified the boy as Oterious Marks.

Family members are mourning 6-year-old Oterious Marks.
Family members are mourning 6-year-old Oterious Marks.(Family)

Four teens now face capital murder in the shooting. They’re also charged with aggravated assault manifesting extreme indifference to human life.

Those four suspects are:

  • Bryce Thompson, 18, of McComb
  • Malik Reed, 17, of Magnolia
  • Yajari Jackson, 19, of Magnolia
  • Bryan Cameron, 18, of Magnolia

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Child killed in drive-by shooting at a park in McComb
Fire breaks out at small shopping center on Highway 49 in Richland
Vicksburg police investigating shooting at Walmart
Police investigating after woman shot at Vicksburg Walmart
17-year-old charged with aggravated assault after attempting to rob two people in Jackson
Residents react to ACLU’s comments about JPD checkpoints

Latest News

Lusia Harris, 66
The only woman officially drafted by the NBA was from Mississippi: what her life and death gave birth to
According to CARFAX, the median list price for a used car jumped 40% from January 2021 to...
Predatory Pricing: Online ads don’t match price paid at some dealerships
Jackson Police Department
Man behind silver alert was found dead in Jackson nearly a week prior
According to CARFAX, the median list price for a used car jumped 40% from January 2021 to...
Predatory Pricing: Online ads don’t match price paid at some dealerships