4 teens arrested after drive-by shooting kills 6-year-old boy

McCOMB, Miss. (WLBT) - Four teens are in custody after a fatal drive-by shooting in McComb this weekend.

Four people were wounded and a 6-year-old boy was killed in the shooting, which happened just before 5 p.m. Sunday in McComb, at a park on the corner of Minnesota Avenue and 6th Street.

Family members identified the boy as Oterious Marks.

Family members are mourning 6-year-old Oterious Marks. (Family)

Four teens now face capital murder in the shooting. They’re also charged with aggravated assault manifesting extreme indifference to human life.

Those four suspects are:

Bryce Thompson, 18, of McComb

Malik Reed, 17, of Magnolia

Yajari Jackson, 19, of Magnolia

Bryan Cameron, 18, of Magnolia

