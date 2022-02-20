28 Days of Heart
Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Careers
Ask the Experts
Advertisement

Silver Alert issued for 74-year-old Cleveland man

The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation has issued a Silver Alert for 74-year-old Louis Alison...
The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation has issued a Silver Alert for 74-year-old Louis Alison King of Cleveland, Miss., in Bolivar County.(Mississippi Bureau of Investigation)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Feb. 20, 2022 at 6:16 AM CST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Miss. (WLBT) -The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation has issued a Silver Alert for 74-year-old Louis Alison King of Cleveland, Miss., in Bolivar County.

He is described as a white male, six feet four inches tall, weighing 190 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.

He was last seen on the morning of Saturday, February 19 near Ninth Avenue in Bolivar County.

Louis Alison King is believed to be in a 2018 black Ford Escape bearing MS tag BLA4351 traveling in an unknown direction.

Family members say Louis Alison King suffers from a medical condition that may impair his judgment. If anyone has information regarding the whereabouts of Louis Alison King, contact Cleveland Police Department at 662-843-3611.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Generic crash
One dead after single-vehicle accident in Rankin Co.
Motorist who refused to comply at JPD checkpoint credits his race and says others should be outraged
Jackson Police Department
JPD asks for help in identifying suspect in fatal Clinton Boulevard shooting
Authorities searching for two suspects involved with stabbing man in Rankin County
Cornelius and Johnson
Hinds Co. election commissioner awarded $100K bond following indictment

Latest News

More than 1,000 runners take part in Mississippi Blues Marathon
Residents react to ACLU’s comments about JPD checkpoints
More than a thousand runners take part in Mississippi Blues Marathon
More than a thousand runners take part in Mississippi Blues Marathon
Residents react to ACLU's comments about JPD checkpoints
Residents react to ACLU's comments about JPD checkpoints