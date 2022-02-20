Krewe of Little Rascals Mardi Gras parade rolls through Pascagoula

PASCAGOULA, Miss. (WLOX) - The Krewe of Little Rascals Children’s Parade rolled through downtown Pascagoula Saturday afternoon.

Starting at Magnolia Street, the parade made its way to Canty Street. Parents and kids got their chance to throw beads, take photos, win prizes and take part in an art class inside of a Mardi Gras-themed school bus.

One parent came as far as Harrisburg for the Pascagoula event.

“I went to my first Mardi Gras and If you never been, bring your grandkids,” said attendee Alisa Aichie.

This is the 14th year the parade has been held bringing together Pascagoula residents for some Mardi Gras fun.

For a full list of Mardi Gras parades on the Gulf Coast this season, check out our list on Gulf Coast Weekend.

