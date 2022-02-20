28 Days of Heart
Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Careers
Ask the Experts
Advertisement

Krewe of Little Rascals Mardi Gras parade rolls through Pascagoula

This is the 14th year the parade has been held bringing together Pascagoula residents for some...
This is the 14th year the parade has been held bringing together Pascagoula residents for some Mardi Gras fun.
By WLOX Staff
Published: Feb. 19, 2022 at 8:01 PM CST|Updated: 11 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PASCAGOULA, Miss. (WLOX) - The Krewe of Little Rascals Children’s Parade rolled through downtown Pascagoula Saturday afternoon.

Starting at Magnolia Street, the parade made its way to Canty Street. Parents and kids got their chance to throw beads, take photos, win prizes and take part in an art class inside of a Mardi Gras-themed school bus.

One parent came as far as Harrisburg for the Pascagoula event.

“I went to my first Mardi Gras and If you never been, bring your grandkids,” said attendee Alisa Aichie.

This is the 14th year the parade has been held bringing together Pascagoula residents for some Mardi Gras fun.

For a full list of Mardi Gras parades on the Gulf Coast this season, check out our list on Gulf Coast Weekend.

Want more WLOX news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Generic crash
One dead after single-vehicle accident in Rankin Co.
Motorist who refused to comply at JPD checkpoint credits his race and says others should be outraged
Jackson Police Department
JPD asks for help in identifying suspect in fatal Clinton Boulevard shooting
Authorities searching for two suspects involved with stabbing man in Rankin County
Cornelius and Johnson
Hinds Co. election commissioner awarded $100K bond following indictment

Latest News

The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation has issued a Silver Alert for 74-year-old Louis Alison...
Silver Alert issued for 74-year-old Cleveland man
More than 1,000 runners take part in Mississippi Blues Marathon
Residents react to ACLU’s comments about JPD checkpoints
More than a thousand runners take part in Mississippi Blues Marathon
More than a thousand runners take part in Mississippi Blues Marathon
Residents react to ACLU's comments about JPD checkpoints
Residents react to ACLU's comments about JPD checkpoints