JPD investigating deadly shooting on St. Charles Street

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jackson Police Department is investigating a deadly shooting that occurred around 3 p.m. Saturday.

Jackson Police Department Spokesperson Sam Brown says 31-year-old Erik Barnes was shot on St. Charles Street and Wacaster Street.

AMR then transported Barnes to UMMC, where he was rushed into surgery with life-threatening injuries.

Hinds County Coroner Sharon Grisham-Stewart informed the Homicide Unit that Erik Barnes died during surgery.

Authorities have not released any information at this time about a suspect or motive.

If you have any information, contact the Jackson Police Department at (601) 960-1234 or CrimeStoppers at (601) 355-8477.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.