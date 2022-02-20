28 Days of Heart
JPD investigating deadly shooting on St. Charles Street

(MGN)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Feb. 19, 2022 at 8:17 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jackson Police Department is investigating a deadly shooting that occurred around 3 p.m. Saturday.

Jackson Police Department Spokesperson Sam Brown says 31-year-old Erik Barnes was shot on St. Charles Street and Wacaster Street.

AMR then transported Barnes to UMMC, where he was rushed into surgery with life-threatening injuries.

Hinds County Coroner Sharon Grisham-Stewart informed the Homicide Unit that Erik Barnes died during surgery.

Authorities have not released any information at this time about a suspect or motive.

If you have any information, contact the Jackson Police Department at (601) 960-1234 or CrimeStoppers at (601) 355-8477.

