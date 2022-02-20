JPD investigating deadly shooting on St. Charles Street
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jackson Police Department is investigating a deadly shooting that occurred around 3 p.m. Saturday.
Jackson Police Department Spokesperson Sam Brown says 31-year-old Erik Barnes was shot on St. Charles Street and Wacaster Street.
AMR then transported Barnes to UMMC, where he was rushed into surgery with life-threatening injuries.
Hinds County Coroner Sharon Grisham-Stewart informed the Homicide Unit that Erik Barnes died during surgery.
Authorities have not released any information at this time about a suspect or motive.
If you have any information, contact the Jackson Police Department at (601) 960-1234 or CrimeStoppers at (601) 355-8477.
