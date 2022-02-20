28 Days of Heart
Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Careers
Ask the Experts
Advertisement

Florida woman charged, accused of stabbing husband 140 times

Florida police say they arrested 61-year-old Joan Burke after her husband was found stabbed 140...
Florida police say they arrested 61-year-old Joan Burke after her husband was found stabbed 140 times at their home.(Palm Springs Police Department)
By Andrew McMunn
Published: Feb. 20, 2022 at 5:47 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PALM SPRINGS, Fla. (Gray News) – A 61-year-old Florida woman is accused of killing her husband by stabbing him more than 140 times.

Joan Burke appeared before a judge Sunday in a video-conference.

Officers with the Palm Springs Police Department said Burke’s son called police from the couple’s home Feb. 11. They say he told them that he discovered the body of his step-father, 62-year-old Melvin Weller.

Weller’s family said he was physically disabled.

When police arrived, they found Burke lying in a bed. She was conscious and alert, but remained silent. She was taken to a hospital for evaluation.

An autopsy revealed that Weller also suffered a skull fracture from a blow to the head with a meat cleaver.

Authorities said a motive is not yet known.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. CNN Newsource contributed to this report.

Most Read

Generic crash
One dead after single-vehicle accident in Rankin Co.
Motorist who refused to comply at JPD checkpoint credits his race and says others should be outraged
Jackson Police Department
JPD asks for help in identifying suspect in fatal Clinton Boulevard shooting
17-year-old charged with aggravated assault after attempting to rob two people in Jackson
Authorities searching for two suspects involved with stabbing man in Rankin County

Latest News

Fire breaks out at former Ramada Inn Southwest in Jackson
Rain chances return tomorrow.
Peyton's Sunday Evening Forecast
Officer Nicholas Vella, a 14-year veteran of the Huntington Beach Police Department, died when...
1 police officer dead, 1 hurt in offshore helicopter crash
A Ukrainian National guard soldier guards a mobile checkpoint together with the Ukrainian...
Harris acknowledges `real possibility of war’ in Europe