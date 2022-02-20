28 Days of Heart
First Alert Forecast: turning warm, muggy, and unsettled into the week ahead

By Peyton Garrison
Published: Feb. 20, 2022 at 4:42 PM CST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - While we started the day on a bright and sunny note, we will be ending it much cloudier. Clouds will continue to increase across the region from the SW over the coming hours as warm and muggy air surges in. We should remain dry into this evening before chances for rain start to increase later in the night and into early Monday morning. Expect overnight lows to fall to the lower and middle 50s.

Have the rain gear on standby tomorrow and through much of the week as an active weather pattern arrives. Scattered showers and storms will be likely throughout the day tomorrow. We will be closely monitoring a low-end risk for a couple of strong storms tomorrow as well. Damaging winds is our main concern, but a tornado cannot completely be ruled out. With a warm and muggy airmass in place, highs are forecast to reach the lower 70s.

A lull in activity will likely take place going into Monday night/Tuesday morning before more showers and storms develop as a front begins to drop in later in the day. Another risk for a few strong to severe storms will also unfold on Tuesday. Timing for this potential currently looks best during the afternoon and evening hours. Damaging winds, hail, and a spin-up tornado could be possible with some storms. This front will likely be stuck across the region on Wednesday before it eventually pulls away late Thursday and into Friday. Highs will likely fall back to the 50s by end of the week behind the front.

Rain chances return tomorrow.
