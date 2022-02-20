First Alert Forecast: A beautiful day for our Sunday with clouds returning. Storms and rain fall return Monday through Friday

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Good morning!

Sunday, cloud cover returns during the early afternoon increases by the evening. Highs in the upper 60s to low 70s on Sunday. Sunday Lows in the mid-50s.

Thunderstorms and rainfall returning to the area going into this upcoming week!

Presidents Day Monday, we see another chance of rain return for us on Monday with a 60% chance of showers and thunderstorms with Highs nearing 80 degrees, Lows in the upper 60s.

Tuesday, rain chances continue with a 60% chance of showers and thunderstorms. We do see a chance for another round of strong to severe thunderstorms on Tuesday. Watching Tuesday of next week for severe weather. Highs nearing the 70s with Lows in the mid to upper 50s. Wednesday and Thursday, we continue to see our rain chances continue. So this calls for four days of constant rain, where we could experience some local flooding in low lining areas and see some rivers up after this amount of rainfall. 50% chance of showers and thunderstorms on

Wednesday and a 30% chance of showers on Thursday. Highs on Wednesday are in the low 70s, and Highs on Thursday are in the low 60s Friday going back into the weekend, we ease out of our rain chances with Highs in the mid-50s.

Thank you for tuning in, with WLBT’s first alert weather team!

