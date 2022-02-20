First Alert Forecast: Beautiful conditions for us today and Sunday. But our Rain Chances return next week!

28 Days of Heart
Rain is in our forecast this upcoming week, and we could be see another round of strong to severe thunderstorms on Tuesday!(WLBT)
By Branden Walker
Published: Feb. 19, 2022 at 6:51 PM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Good Evening.

Saturday and Sunday, mostly sunny with clear conditions. Highs in the low 60s on Saturday and upper 60s to low 70s on Sunday. Lows on Saturday in the mid-30s and Sunday in the low 50s. Presidents Day Monday, we see another chance of rain return for us on Monday with a 60% chance of showers and thunderstorms with Highs nearing 80 degrees, Lows in the upper 60s.

Severe Risk - on Monday. We see our next chance for storm on Monday.
Severe Risk - on Monday. We see our next chance for storm on Monday.(WLBT)

Tuesday, rain chances continue with a 60% chance of showers and thunderstorms. We do see a chance for another round of strong to severe thunderstorms on Tuesday. Watching Tuesday of next week for severe weather.

Severe Risk - Tuesday of next week. We see a potential for storm to severe thunderstorms on...
Severe Risk - Tuesday of next week. We see a potential for storm to severe thunderstorms on Tuesday.(WLBT)

Highs nearing the 70s with Lows in the mid to upper 50s. Wednesday and Thursday, we continue to see our rain chances continue. So this calls for four days of constant rain, where we could experience some local flooding in low lining areas and see some rivers up after this amount of rainfall. 50% chance of showers and thunderstorms on Wednesday and a 30% chance of showers on Thursday. Highs on Wednesday are in the low 70s, and Highs on Thursday are in the low 60s

Friday going back into the weekend, we ease out of our rain chances with Highs in the mid-50s. Thank you for tuning in, with WLBT’s first alert weather team!

