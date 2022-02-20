28 Days of Heart
Fire breaks out at small shopping center on Highway 49 in Richland

(WLBT)
By Jordon Gray
Published: Feb. 20, 2022 at 2:57 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
RICHLAND, Miss. (WLBT) - A fire broke out at a small shopping center on Highway 49 in Richland.

Richland Police Department Public Information Officer Allison Clark says two stores, Toms Fried Pies and Rebecca Rose Flea Market, were affected by the fire.

Lieutenant Craig Williams says a tanker from Monterey Volunteer Fire Department was requested to help extinguish the fire.

Authorities have not given any information at this time if anyone was injured or what caused the fire.

