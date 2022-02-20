28 Days of Heart
Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Careers
Ask the Experts
Advertisement

Feb. 23 declared ‘Ahmaud Arbery Day’ in Ga

The three men convicted in a Georgia state trial of murdering Ahmaud Arbery are now standing...
The three men convicted in a Georgia state trial of murdering Ahmaud Arbery are now standing trial for federal hate crimes.
By Danielle Lee
Published: Feb. 19, 2022 at 8:37 PM CST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Feb. 23 will now be known as ‘The Ahmaud Arbery Day’ in Georgia.

According to a tweet, from Attorney Ben Crump Georgia passed a resolution to recognize the day of Arbery’s passing.

Arbery was chased down and killed by three men while jogging in Glynn County, Ga.

The three men were convicted last fall of killing Ahmaud Arbery and are now on trial in federal court for hate crimes.

A hate crimes law was passed last year in Georgia after the passing of Arbery.

A virtual run will take place to honor Arbery by running 2.23 miles on Feb. 23.

Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Child killed in drive-by shooting at a park in McComb
Fire breaks out at small shopping center on Highway 49 in Richland
Vicksburg police investigating shooting at Walmart
Police investigating after woman shot at Vicksburg Walmart
17-year-old charged with aggravated assault after attempting to rob two people in Jackson
Residents react to ACLU’s comments about JPD checkpoints

Latest News

Lusia Harris, 66
The only woman officially drafted by the NBA was from Mississippi: what her life and death gave birth to
(L-R) Thompson, Reed, Jackson, and Cameron
4 teens arrested after drive-by shooting kills 6-year-old boy
According to CARFAX, the median list price for a used car jumped 40% from January 2021 to...
Predatory Pricing: Online ads don’t match price paid at some dealerships
Jackson Police Department
Man behind silver alert was found dead in Jackson nearly a week prior
According to CARFAX, the median list price for a used car jumped 40% from January 2021 to...
Predatory Pricing: Online ads don’t match price paid at some dealerships