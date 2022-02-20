Authorities searching for two suspects involved with stabbing man in Rankin County
Published: Feb. 19, 2022 at 6:17 PM CST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
RANKIN CO., Miss. (WLBT) - Authorities are searching for two suspects involved with stabbing a man in Rankin County.
Lieutenant Craig Williams says officials received a call around 4:30 p.m. Saturday about a 24-year-old man being stabbed once on Pursue Road in Brandon.
According to Lieutenant Williams, a family member then drove the 24-year-old to Thomasville grocery.
Authorities arrived at Thomasville grocery and transported the victim to a nearby hospital. He is in stable condition.
This is an ongoing investigation.
If you have any information, contact Rankin County Sheriff’s Department at (601) 825-1480.
Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.
Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.