Authorities searching for two suspects involved with stabbing man in Rankin County

(MGN)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Feb. 19, 2022 at 6:17 PM CST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
RANKIN CO., Miss. (WLBT) - Authorities are searching for two suspects involved with stabbing a man in Rankin County.

Lieutenant Craig Williams says officials received a call around 4:30 p.m. Saturday about a 24-year-old man being stabbed once on Pursue Road in Brandon.

According to Lieutenant Williams, a family member then drove the 24-year-old to Thomasville grocery.

Authorities arrived at Thomasville grocery and transported the victim to a nearby hospital. He is in stable condition.

This is an ongoing investigation.

If you have any information, contact Rankin County Sheriff’s Department at (601) 825-1480.

