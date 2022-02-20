Authorities searching for two suspects involved with stabbing man in Rankin County

RANKIN CO., Miss. (WLBT) - Authorities are searching for two suspects involved with stabbing a man in Rankin County.

Lieutenant Craig Williams says officials received a call around 4:30 p.m. Saturday about a 24-year-old man being stabbed once on Pursue Road in Brandon.

According to Lieutenant Williams, a family member then drove the 24-year-old to Thomasville grocery.

Authorities arrived at Thomasville grocery and transported the victim to a nearby hospital. He is in stable condition.

This is an ongoing investigation.

If you have any information, contact Rankin County Sheriff’s Department at (601) 825-1480.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.