28 Days of Heart
Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Careers
Ask the Experts
Advertisement

Authorities searching for missing Winston Co. man

(Winston County Sheriff Office)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Feb. 19, 2022 at 8:45 PM CST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) -Winston County authorities are searching for a missing man who may be in the Jackson area.

Jerry Maurice Gray was last seen on February 13, in Forest, MS, driving a black 2012 Ford Escape with Winston County license plate WNA9688.

Gray may be in need of medical assistance. Family members say he was spotted near UMMC and St. Dominic on Friday wearing a red hoodie.

If you see Jerry Gray, contact the Winston County Sheriff Office at (662) 773-5881 or the Jackson Police Department at (601) 960-1234.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

District 2 Commissioner Toni Johnson
Hinds Co. election commissioner, business owner arrested, accused of misspending more than $200K in election grant money
Motorist who refused to comply at JPD checkpoint credits his race and says others should be outraged
St. Terrious Bland (left) Akeem Young (right)
Authorities searching for 2 suspects involved with shooting into occupied vehicle in Crystal Springs
Generic crash
One dead after single-vehicle accident in Rankin Co.
18-year-old Jordan Caston
Authorities arrest, charge teen with murder of another teen in Natchez

Latest News

17-year-old charged with aggravated assault after attempting to rob two people in Jackson
JPD investigating deadly shooting on St. Charles Street
Authorities searching for two suspects involved with stabbing man in Rankin County
Lots of rain on the way for us, and Monday and Tuesday brings storms storms
Branden Walker's First Alert Forecast