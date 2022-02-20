17-year-old charged with aggravated assault after attempting to rob two people in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) -A 17-year-old has been charged with aggravated assault in Jackson.

Jackson Police Department Spokesperson Sam Brown says Demarcus Jackson took his brother Maurice Taylor to meet a woman in the 900 block of Valencia Street on Saturday.

Once they arrived, 17-year-old Kevin Lewis approached the vehicle with a firearm demanding money, wearing a dark ski mask.

Jackson then started shooting to prevent the robbery. However, his brother, Maurice Taylor, was shot by Lewis. Jackson police have not given any information at this time about Taylor’s condition.

The suspect, Kevin Lewis, was shot in his left eye and transported to UMMC.

He is in stable condition and will be charged with armed robbery, aggravated assault, and shooting into an occupied vehicle.

