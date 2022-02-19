28 Days of Heart
Runners pick up packets before Mississippi Blues Marathon

By Quentin Smith
Published: Feb. 18, 2022 at 10:39 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) -In less than 10 hours, runners will lace up their sneakers, looking to cross the finish line in this year’s Mississippi Blues Marathon.

On Friday, athletes picked up their bib numbers, t-shirts, and everything else they needed for the big event.

So far, roughly 1,500 runners from all 50 states and six different countries have registered for this year’s marathon.

Organizers say they’re excited to see the big turnout and believe tomorrow will be a fun and exciting day for everyone who comes out.

“It’s the 15th anniversary,” said race owner and organizer Bill Burke. “It’s a really exciting moment for the race. Not many races make it five years, but this is 15 years, and the founders of this event put on a fantastic show, and it’s been sustained for 15 long years. Even an ice storm three or four years couldn’t stop this event from happening, so we’re excited for the tradition that we’ve started.”

The marathon will begin tomorrow morning at 7:30. All of the races will begin and end at the corner of George and Congress Streets.

