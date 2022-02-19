One dead after single-vehicle accident in Rankin Co.

RANKIN CO., Miss. (WLBT) - One person is dead after a single-vehicle accident in Rankin County.

The Rankin County Sheriff’s Department received a report of a one-vehicle accident near Shell Oil Road on Friday night.

Rankin County Deputies along with the Shell Road Fire Department, Pafford Ambulance, and Rankin County EOC responded to the scene.

Once on the scene, deputies found that a 2007 Chevy Impala Passenger car appeared to have left the roadway and flipped.

According to deputies, the driver was ejected from the vehicle during the crash and suffered serious injuries. The driver died on the scene.

The Rankin County Sheriff’s office has not released the name of the victim at this time.

The accident is currently under investigation by Rankin County deputies.

Deputies say that speed is being considered as a factor in the accident.

Sheriff Bryan Bailey says that speeding is the number one complaint the Rankin County Sheriff’s Office receives. The complaints come from every part of the county.

