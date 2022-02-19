28 Days of Heart
Mother, boyfriend facing murder charges of missing 4-year-old Shelby County girl

Four-year-old Serenity Ann McKinney was last seen on Dec. 24, 2020, according to the Shelby...
Four-year-old Serenity Ann McKinney was last seen on Dec. 24, 2020, according to the Shelby County Sheriff's Office.
By Julia Huffman
Published: Feb. 19, 2022 at 2:14 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The mother of a missing Shelby County girl and her boyfriend are facing murder charges in connection to the four-year-old girl’s death.

Shelby County Sheriff Mark Moore told WAVE News Catherine McKinney, mother of four-year-old Serenity McKinney, and her boyfriend Dakota Hill have been charged with murder.

He said the two were booked into the Shelby County Detention Center Saturday.

According to jail records, Hill is also charged with custodial interference and abuse of corpse.

The two were arrested in Kansas two weeks ago and extradited back to Kentucky.

Serenity McKinney was reported missing on Jan. 31 of this year. A vigil was held for her on Sunday.

