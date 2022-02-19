28 Days of Heart
Hinds Co. election commissioner awarded $100K bond following indictment

Cornelius and Johnson
By Anthony Warren
Published: Feb. 19, 2022 at 2:58 PM CST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A Hinds County election commissioner charged with 26 counts against the government has been awarded a $100,000 bond by Hinds County Circuit Judge Tomie Green.

Friday, agents with the Mississippi State Auditor’s Office arrested District 2 Commissioner Toni Johnson and Clinton businessman Cedric Cornelius on an array of charges related to the use of grant money that was awarded to the county to keep voters safe during the 2020 elections.

In 2020, the county received $1.9 million in grant money, which was designed to keep voters safe from COVID-19 during that year’s elections.

Instead, a 13-page indictment handed down against Johnson shows hundreds of thousands of dollars of those funds were used to award contracts that were never fulfilled and to purchase televisions and personal protective equipment that Johnson allegedly kept for personal use.

Months after WLBT uncovered the spending, Johnson was indicted by a grand jury on 26 counts, including charges of fraud, embezzlement, and accepting bribes. Cornelius was indicted for 26 counts, including conspiracy, bribery, and fraud.

The commissioner, who was chair of the election commission at the time the actions took place, allegedly accepted a bribe of $6,000 or more to ensure that contracts were awarded to Cornelius and his company, Apogee Group II.

Apogee, which is listed as a production company on the Mississippi Secretary of State’s website, was hired for cleaning services and to provide election equipment audits following the November 2020 elections.

However, court records indicate that work was never done.

Apogee Group contract amountsServices to be providedStatus of work
$118,500Distribution of election materialNot performed
$38,105Voting machine auditsNot performed
$17,825Media services, still photography, etc.Not performed
$14,341Cleaning workNot performed
Total: $188,771

Indictments also connect Johnson and Cornelius to Sudie Jones-Teague.

Jones-Teague is the registered agent of New Beginnings, a beauty supply shop in Crystal Springs. That company was hired by the commission to provide cleaning services at Election Commission headquarters and District 3 polling locations and to provide training luncheons for new commissioners.

New Beginnings LLC contract amountsServices to be providedStatus of work
Approx. $118,000Election Commission headquarters, circuit clerk office and precinct cleaningsNot completed
$4,216training luncheonNot completed
Total: $122,016

Court documents indicate that the luncheons were never provided. When initially questioned last year on whether those luncheons were held, other members of the Election Commission told District 2 Supervisor David Archie they couldn’t remember attending them.

Jones-Teague was listed by Judge Green as one of Johnson and Cornelius’ co-defendants. However, no information on her case was found in the Mississippi Electronic Courts database.

Teague listed as co-defendant in major embezzlement case.
Johnson’s case was initially assigned to Circuit Judge Adrienne Wooten. However, Wooten recused herself from the case and it was transferred to Green, the outgoing senior circuit judge.

Green also took on Cornelius’ case after Wooten recused herself in that. Court records do not indicate whether a bond had been set for Cornelius.

Johnson’s indictment is shown below.

