GRAPHIC: Jonesboro police release video of fatal officer-involved shooting

By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Feb. 18, 2022 at 3:25 PM CST|Updated: 8 hours ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - On Friday, the Jonesboro Police Department released edited bodycam video of an officer fatally shooting a man.

The shooting happened earlier this month in the 200-block of Spruce Street when Officer Corey Obregon encountered 22-year-old Jayden J. Prunty.

The video shows Obregon and Prunty scuffling on the ground.

“Seconds later, the suspect fired a shot which hit Officer Obregon in the leg,” said Assistant Police Chief Lynn Waterworth.

She said Officer Obregon, then pulled his service weapon and returned fire, striking Prunty once.

Waterworth said Obregon then notified Dispatch that shots had been fired and that he and the suspect had been struck. Within minutes other officers responded to the scene.

Since that night, Officer Obregon has been placed on administrative leave pending the results of an investigation by the Arkansas State Police.

Region 8 News has submitted a Freedom of Information Act requesting the unedited body camera video.

Prunty’s mother, Sherry Prunty, said Friday evening she was upset over the release of the video, especially on social media. She said she was devastated to see her son being killed on Facebook and said police have not reached out to her about the video.

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.

