First Alert Forecast: quiet through the weekend before unsettled weather pattern arrives into the new week

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - We’re starting our Saturday this morning feeling cold with temperatures near and below freezing. Once we get into the afternoon hours today, it should feel nicer out as temperatures rise to the upper 50s and lower 60s. Lots of sunshine will be around through the day as high pressure holds strong. Expect it to get chilly once again overnight as temperatures fall back to the 30s.

Temperatures will be slightly warmer on Sunday in the middle to upper 60s under a mix of sun and clouds. Moisture is also on track to surge in later in the day and into Sunday night ahead of a warm front. This front will eventually increase chances for rain into Monday across the region.

An active and unsettled weather pattern will arrive into the new work/school week where chances for rain and thunderstorms will be possible on a daily basis from a stalled frontal system. The risk for severe storms doesn’t look too concerning at this point, but a few strong storms do look possible. The SPC is already highlighting this potential on Monday and Tuesday across parts of central MS. Flash flooding could also be a concern through the week considering upwards of 4″ of rainfall will be possible through the next 7 days.

