Authorities searching for 2 suspects involved with shooting into occupied vehicle in Crystal Springs

CRYSTAL SPRINGS, Miss. (WLBT) - Authorities are searching for two suspects involved with shooting into an occupied vehicle in Crystal Springs.

Crystal Springs Police Chief Tony Hemphill says the shooting occurred on Purvis Drive around 11 a.m. Thursday.

According to Chief Hemphill, 27-year-old Akeem Young and 19-year-old St. Terrious Bland shot into a black Dodge Charger with two occupants.

If you have any information, contact Crystal Springs Police at (601)-892-2121.

